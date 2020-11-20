Amazon’s offering heated jackets, vests, and gloves up to 45% off, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Venustas heated apparel. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from this sale is the Heated Unisex Gloves with a rechargeable battery pack for $69.99. Regularly these gloves are priced at $110 and that’s matched with the all-time low. This would make a great holiday gift idea and nice for helping keep you warm in cool temperatures. They’re also made with breathable, waterproof material and features three heat settings. Rated 4/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Be sure to keep warm when you head out into the cold with the the Heated Jacket with Battery Pack from $64.99. To compare, this jacket is regularly priced at $115 and you can choose from three color options. Both men or women alike can style this piece and it’s designed to heat quickly, within a few seconds. It’s also water-resistant, which is great for snow outings and has three heat settings. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 320 reviews.

Finally, be sure to get your holiday shopping done early by checking out our fashion guide. Backcountry recently released its Black Friday Deals early with up to 82% off top brands including The North Face and more.

Venustas Heated Gloves feature:

The internal part includes 200g lightweight 3M thinsulate, imported heat elements and HIPORA waterproof layer, ensure superior warm for you.

Heat quickly in seconds, hand-shaped heating elements can provide most appropriate warmth for your hands.

Adjust 3 heating settings (High, medium, low) with just a simple press of the button.

The total length is 20% LONGER than other skiing gloves on the market, more effective lock in hands warmth.

