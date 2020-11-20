Amazon’s early Black Friday sale offers up Kindle eBooks from just $2

-
AmazonMedia
Up to 80% From $2

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 80% off top-rated Kindle eBooks. Deals start at $2 across a wide range of genres, all of which will be able to be instantly downloaded to your device. With winter weather on the way and more time on our hands at home, now is a great chance to score some new reads for the winter. Nearly all of today’s titles have stellar 4+ star ratings from thousands of reviewers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks include:

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday event for more deals on tech, home goods, and much more. Check out these price drops on Amazon Fire TV sticks and Kindle E-readers for additional deals this holiday season.

More on House of Earth and Blood:

Sarah J. Maas is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Throne of Glass series and A Court of Thorns and Roses series, as well as a USA Today and international bestselling author. Sarah wrote the first incarnation of the Throne of Glass series when she was just sixteen, and it has now sold in thirty-five languages. A New York native, Sarah currently lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and dog. Empire of Storms, the fifth Throne of Glass novel,is available now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 50%

Today’s Gold Box offers up to 50% off Sharpie, Prismacolor, more from $4

From $4 Learn More
30% off

Ring’s latest Video Doorbells, accessories, more on sale $35 for Black Friday

From $35 Learn More

Amazon Black Friday unveiled: Save on new Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, much more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Amazon: New Echo from $29, Fire TV Stick Lite $18, more

Learn More
Save up to 52%

Bring Assistant to the nightstand with Lenovo Smart Clocks from $25 (Save up to 52%)

From $25 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 20, 2020 – $120 off Apple Watch Series 6, Amazon Black Friday sales, more

Listen now
62% off

SOG multi-tool stocking stuffers up to 62% off for today only with deals from $23

From $23 Learn More