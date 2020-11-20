HiFiMan’s HE-560 V4 planar headphones get a $600 price cut to $299 shipped

Adorama is offering the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Magnetic Headphones for $299 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $899 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to seriously upgrade your audio game, picking up a pair of planar headphones is just the ticket. These high-end headphones offer a premium build that is perfect for both reference use in your home or at the studio. These cans are built to “deliver a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging,” which is something that HiFiMan has become known for. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you’re still just getting used to higher-end audio, maybe picking up a pair of planar headphones is a bit much for you. So, instead, why not take a look at the Philips Fidelio X3 Open-back Headphones? You’ll find them for $199 at Amazon, where they’ve garnered an impressive 4.5/5 star rating. We also went hands-on with them, and found that they offered a ‘huge soundstage in an elegant design.’

In the market for something else? Well, we recently outlined the best headphone deals to be had during Black Friday 2020, which is just a week away. Most sales will begin soon, and some are already in full swing, so you’ll want to check out our coverage to find if the headphones you’re after will be discounted this year.

HiFiMan HE-560 V4 Planar Headphone features:

  • Premium quality, full-size planar magnetic headphone designed for reference use in the home or studio
  • HIFIMAN, the leader in planar magnetic headphone technology, has done is again and redefined how good planar driver technology can be.
  • Using single-ended drivers, HE560 delivers a lifelike soundstage and spatial imaging that HIFIMAN is known for. Its increased efficiency allows it to be driven with a modest size amplifier.
  • HE560 is 30% lighter than comparable headphone allowing the listeners to comfortably enjoy music for hours on end.
  • Ebony-decorated earcups for a rich, classic look

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

