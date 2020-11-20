Today’s Gold Box offers up to 50% off Sharpie, Prismacolor, more from $4

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off markers and pencils from Prismacolor, Sharpie, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 24-count of Sharpie Electro Pop Markers for $10.29. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for upwards of $20. Today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen since the spring. You’ll receive a 24-pack of permanent markers with purchase offering “intensely brilliant colors create eye-popping, vibrant impressions.” Great as a companion to a coloring book this holiday season. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by nearly 13,000 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on markers from Sharpie, Paper-Mate, and others. This is an easy stocking stuffer for 2020 if you have someone on your list that enjoys crafting.

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Black Friday event for more deals on tech, home goods, and much more. Check out these price drops on Amazon Fire TV sticks and Kindle E-readers for additional deals this holiday season.

Sharpie Electro Pop Markers feature:

  • Proudly permanent ink marks on paper, plastic, metal and most other surfaces
  • Intensely brilliant colors create eye popping, vibrant impressions
  • Remarkably resilient ink dries quickly and resists fading and water; AP certified

