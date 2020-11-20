Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, Mars Power Industries, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app price drops. While the Black Friday game deals and even Apple’s massive holiday TV show sale are now live (among many others), we are going to take a quick break to gather up all of today’s best mobile offers from the App Stores. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles such as My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, Rogue Hearts, Kintsugi, Mars Power Industries, Last Colossus, and many more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FileCalendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iCleaner Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jam Maestro: create guitar tab: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Jigsaw Puzzle Pro: $9 (Reg. $16)

Mac: 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale 50 top apps from $1

Early Black Friday game deals: Tsushima, Last of Us II, Spider-Man, Cuphead, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for social posts: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iReal Pro: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Final Draft 11: $150 (Reg. $200)

More on Very Hungry Caterpillar:

For the first time, The Very Hungry Caterpillar is brought to life in the real world, with a stunning AUGMENTED REALITY experience. It’s almost 50 years since Eric Carle introduced his much-loved character The Very Hungry Caterpillar to the world. Now with Apple ARKit, the Very Hungry Caterpillar comes to life wherever you are. With Augmented Reality you can see the caterpillar and you can still see the world around you. Watch him appear in your living room, on your kitchen table, in your garden, or anywhere you want to play with him.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kotoro, Great Coffee App, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, 7 Minute Workout, more

FREE+ Learn More

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Magellan 2, Star Walk 2, Toon Blocks, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $5

Apple Award-winning Thumper rhythm game falls to $1 on iOS and Android (Reg. $5)

$1 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Peace, Death!, Cross DJ Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
30% off

The North Face’s Black Friday Sale starts today! Score 30% off popular jackets, more

From $15 Learn More
Save up to 40%

Save up to 40% on Schlage Z-Wave and August Smart Locks from $100

From $100 Learn More
70% off

Gigantic digital PlayStation Black Friday game sale with hundreds of titles up to 70% off

Now live! Learn More