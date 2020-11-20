It’s now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app price drops. While the Black Friday game deals and even Apple’s massive holiday TV show sale are now live (among many others), we are going to take a quick break to gather up all of today’s best mobile offers from the App Stores. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles such as My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, Rogue Hearts, Kintsugi, Mars Power Industries, Last Colossus, and many more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Find Bluetooth: device tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FileCalendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iCleaner Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jam Maestro: create guitar tab: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Jigsaw Puzzle Pro: $9 (Reg. $16)

Mac: 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale 50 top apps from $1

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for social posts: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iReal Pro: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Final Draft 11: $150 (Reg. $200)

More on Very Hungry Caterpillar:

For the first time, The Very Hungry Caterpillar is brought to life in the real world, with a stunning AUGMENTED REALITY experience. It’s almost 50 years since Eric Carle introduced his much-loved character The Very Hungry Caterpillar to the world. Now with Apple ARKit, the Very Hungry Caterpillar comes to life wherever you are. With Augmented Reality you can see the caterpillar and you can still see the world around you. Watch him appear in your living room, on your kitchen table, in your garden, or anywhere you want to play with him.

