Pick up a 1-year sub to Adobe Creative Cloud at 25% off, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 12-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud + a $10 Amazon gift card for $39.99 per month. Also available direct from Adobe, though you skip the $10 Amazon gift card. Normally $53 per month, today’s deal comes within $2 of our last mention at Prime Day and is the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find this all-inclusive subscription gives you access to all of Adobe’s professional suite of applications, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and more. Plus, it comes with access to Photoshop and Lightroom on the iPad, which gives you the ability to design while on-the-go. Note: This is a 12-month subscription on auto-renew. At the end of your 12-months, you’ll be charged the then-current Creative Cloud pricing unless you cancel.

For those who prefer to pay for everything up-front, Amazon is also discounting a 12-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud to $479.88 at checkout. Down from $600, this deal essentially matches the one listed above, offering a pre-paid 12-month subscription instead of 12 individual payments.

Save some cash when opting for the Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It’s available at Amazon for $10 per month on auto-renew, with no contractual term required. That means you can cancel this any time and you’re not locked into a 1-year commitment. The downside here is that you’ll only have access to Photoshop and Lightroom, with no ability to use other apps.

Adobe Creative Cloud features:

Creative Cloud has the design tools to bring your ideas to life, with apps for everything from image compositing and photo editing to website design, digital painting, 3D, and augmented reality

With Creative Cloud, you have the entire collection of Adobe desktop and mobile apps, from essentials like Photoshop to next generation tools like Adobe XD

Existing subscribers must first complete current membership term before linking new subscription term

