Today only, score 20% off a $50 Applebee’s gift card, taking care of your weekend meal plans

-
Amazon
20% off $40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a $50 Applebee’s gift card for $40 shipped. If you’re an Applebee’s fan, then this is the perfect buy for you. While can be used at the table, most importantly, you can use this gift card for take-out and enjoy your meal at home. Essentially, you’re saving 20% here and getting some free food from Amazon thanks to today’s discount. This is good at any Applebee’s in the United States as well as Canada, but it can’t be used anywhere else.

Not an Applebee’s fan? Well, we’ve got you covered. A few days ago, we found several other discounted gift cards with up to 20% in savings available. Not all of the deals are still live, but several are, so be sure to give that a peek if you’re after lower prices at Chipotle, Bed Bath & Beyond, or anywhere else.

More about Applebee’s gift cards:

Join your neighbors at Applebees for delicious food, friendly service and a hometown atmosphere that cannott be beat. From American classics like our Applebees House Sirloin to signature dishes like our Fiesta Lime Chicken, Applebees is the place for great food and good times. Stop by today and see whats new in the neighborhood.

