Magic the Gathering Ikoria Commander Deck 5-pack drops to $100 shipped

Amazon is offering Magic The Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Commander Decks for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, this generally fetches $140 or more and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. If you’re a Magic The Gathering fan, today’s deal is a must-have addition to your collection. It includes all five Ikoria decks, with 20 “foil legendary creatures.” This will let you dive right into Magic the Gathering Commander as they’re ready-to-play decks, built to be both fun and powerful with 71 cards being printed for the first time here. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’ve already got the latest Ikoria decks, fill out your collection with last year’s Commander 2019 decks. This 4-pack consists of all of the 2019 Commander cards in one purchase, helping to fill out your existing collection with ease. For $88 at Amazon, this is a great choice if you already have many of the Ikoria sets offered in today’s lead deal.

However, picking up Magic The Gathering Zendikar Rising Commander Decks saves even more. It’s available for $33 at Amazon and offers 200 total cards, 20 double-sided tokens, and much more.

More about Magic The Gathering Ikoria:

Choose from 15 fierce Commanders from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths (IKO) to lead your decks to victory—10 legendary creatures and 5 Commander and monster pairs that share a magical bond.

Commander is a Magic: The Gathering (MTG) multiplayer format where alliances are formed, friends are betrayed, and grudges are repaid with a vengeance.

Dive right in to MTG Commander with these ready-to-play decks, desiged to be fun and powerful, with 71 cards printed here for the first time.

Start a game night right out of the box. Grab your friends, try out the decks, then swap for round two—play them all to find your favorite!

Collect all five Commander Decks from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths (IKO) in this bundle—Arcane Maelstrom, Enhanced Evolution, Ruthless Regiment, Symbiotic Swarm, and TImeless Wisdom.

Battle your way through the plane of Ikoria with monster-themed mechanics that grow your creatures, build your bond, and crush your opponents.

