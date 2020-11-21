Save up to 30% on Play-Doh and other preschool essentials priced from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off preschool toys. One of our favorites is the Play-Doh Ultra Fun Factory Bundle for $17.49 Prime shipped. Normally $25, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Consisting of 47 individual pieces, there are 12 different modeling compounds available here in various colors for your young ones to play with. The rest of the parts are all kinds of shapes, molds, and much more for them to enjoy. Rated 4.7/5 stars. This is far from the only item on sale today, so be sure to hit Amazon’s landing page to see how else you can save.

If you just need some spare Play-Doh, we’ve got you covered. Just $8 at Amazon scores you a 10-pack of modeling compounds, which is more than enough to replace what you’re most likely missing from your existing kit. Whether the Play-Doh got lost, thrown away, or you just need to add a few more colors to your collection, this is a great way to do that without breaking the bank.

For those who already have a robust collection of Play-Doh modeling compound, this Noodle Makin Mania Set is sure to bring hours of fun to your young ones. They just have to put their existing Play-Doh through the extrusion set and out comes noodles, perfectly ready for pretend meal time. It’s just $15 at Amazon, making it a great way to expand your Play-Doh fun time.

Play-Doh Ultra Fun Factory Bundle features:

FUN FACTORY TOOL SQUEEZES OUT FUN: Just slide on a rail and start squeezing! The classic Play-Doh Fun Factory toy can create up to 10 different stringy shapes using the included 2 rails

CANS OF CREATIVITY IN 12 ASSORTED COLORS: Kids can create with Play-Doh modeling compound in colors like yellow, red, green, orange, blue, purple, pink, white, and more, each in 3-ounce cans

IMAGINATION ABOUNDS WITH 47 TOOLS: Create silly shapes, animals, mermaids, unicorns, flowers, and almost anything else you can imagine with lots of fun Play-Doh tools in this ultra fun bundle pack

