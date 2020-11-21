Shop Succulents offers live plants for your desk, office, more at up to 30% off, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Shop Succulent live plants at up to 30% off. Our favorite is this 6-pack for $16.79 Prime shipped. Down from $24, today’s deal saves 30% and is the best price that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to add a bit of greenery to your desk setup, this is a great way to do it. These live plants are easy to take care of, as they only need to be watered around once every two weeks. This kit includes six different plants, as well, giving you a wide variety to choose from to place around the house. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Looking for something with a different design? Well, there are plenty of other succulents to choose from in today’s sale, so be sure to shop the rest right here.

While these plants come pre-potted if you plan to move them to a different pot or area, be sure you have enough soil to do so. This 4-quart mix is designed specifically for cactus and succulent plants, making it the perfect choice. For around $10 at Amazon, this should last you repotting several succulents before it’s time to get more.

Speaking of potting, if you already have succulents around, why not breathe new life into them by changing up how they’re displayed? This 6-inch pot is the perfect way to do just that, as it comes with a white ceramic pot as well as a bamboo tray. If you’ve been feeling a bit in a lull lately, changing up your scenery could help remedy that. This pot is just $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon, making it a great choice for any budget size.

More about Shop Succulents:

INCLUDED IN PURCHASE | (6) unique assortment of succulents in 2″ pot Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness

WATERING NEEDS | Succulents are very sensitive to overwatering, and damp soil can cause root rot Dry out soil completely between waterings Recommended amount is once every two weeks Tip: top inch of soil should feel dry before watering again

FERTILIZING NEEDS | Fertilize every two to four weeks during spring and summer Withhold fertilizer during the fall and winter months

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!