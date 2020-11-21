Today’s SodaStream and Mr. Coffee Amazon Gold Box start at $49 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $8. If 2020 has you working from home, it may be time to embrace it and set your office up with a SodaStream machine. With it you’ll be able to make fresh sparkling water at a moment’s notice. This specific bundle gets you up and running with a sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and 1-liter reusable carbonating bottle. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find Mr. Coffee deals discounted as low as $49.

Yet another one of today’s Gold Box Deals of the Day includes the Mr. Coffee Café Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker for $125.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $54 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This semi-automatic 3-in-1 coffee machine makes for yet another great home office addition. It can brew espresso, cappuccino, and latte drinks, helping you quickly garner more energy for whatever work lays ahead. A one-touch control panel alongside removable water and milk reservoirs makes this machine a cinch to use. Rated 4.3/5 stars. And that’s not all, there are several more Mr. Coffee deals priced from $49 in today’s Gold Box, check them out here.

Oh, and while we’re talking home goods, did you see today’s roundup of Kwikset Smartcode lock discounts? Believe it or not, pricing starts at $57. This delivers up to 34% of savings, making today’s list worth a moment of your time. Our favorite is Kwikset’s SmartCode 917 Lock at $78, but check out the full sale to see what else is available.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: Sparkling Water Maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and 1 Liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle

Energy efficient, powered by CO2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream 1L Classic carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet)

Visit SodaStream online or call our Sparkling Water Specialists at 1-800-763-2258 to learn more about our products or refill your CO2 cylinder

