Today’s SodaStream and Mr. Coffee Amazon Gold Box start at $49 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $8. If 2020 has you working from home, it may be time to embrace it and set your office up with a SodaStream machine. With it you’ll be able to make fresh sparkling water at a moment’s notice. This specific bundle gets you up and running with a sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and 1-liter reusable carbonating bottle. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find Mr. Coffee deals discounted as low as $49.
Yet another one of today’s Gold Box Deals of the Day includes the Mr. Coffee Café Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker for $125.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $54 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This semi-automatic 3-in-1 coffee machine makes for yet another great home office addition. It can brew espresso, cappuccino, and latte drinks, helping you quickly garner more energy for whatever work lays ahead. A one-touch control panel alongside removable water and milk reservoirs makes this machine a cinch to use. Rated 4.3/5 stars. And that’s not all, there are several more Mr. Coffee deals priced from $49 in today’s Gold Box, check them out here.
Oh, and while we’re talking home goods, did you see today’s roundup of Kwikset Smartcode lock discounts? Believe it or not, pricing starts at $57. This delivers up to 34% of savings, making today’s list worth a moment of your time. Our favorite is Kwikset’s SmartCode 917 Lock at $78, but check out the full sale to see what else is available.
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit features:
- Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
- Includes: Sparkling Water Maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and 1 Liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle
- Energy efficient, powered by CO2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water
- Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream 1L Classic carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet)
- Visit SodaStream online or call our Sparkling Water Specialists at 1-800-763-2258 to learn more about our products or refill your CO2 cylinder
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!