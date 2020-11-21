Clean up the yard with the WORX TriVAC 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum at $69, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of WORX leaf blowers and accessories at up to 30% off. Our favorite is the TriVAC 12A Electric 3-in-1 Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Yard Vacuum (WG512) for $69.29 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $100 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked in new condition. While spring and summer are officially gone, fall is here for the next few weeks. This 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum is a must for cleaning up the yard. While normal blowers just move leaves around, this unique model will suck them up into a bag and mulch them, giving you a much cleaner landscape. Plus, given that it’s electric, there’s no gas or oil to worry about. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Looking for something else? Well, head on over to Amazon where the other WORX deals are listed.

Use your savings to pick up this WORX 26-gallon landscaping bag. It’s collapsible so it doesn’t take up tons of room in the garage once fall is over, and since this bag is reusable, you can easily bring it out time and time again. At $30 on Amazon, it’s an easy buy.

If you don’t mind ditching the battery-powered or 3-in-1 designs here, then there’s a way to save even more. This blower from Sun Joe is just $18 Prime shipped and will help clean up your yard on a budget. Just keep in mind, all it does is blow, there’s no vacuuming or mulching here.

WORX TriVAC 3-in-1 Blower features:

  • [LEAF BLOWER, MULCHER & VACUUM] The proprietary design changes from a blower, to a vacuum with a mulcher, on just the turn of a dial. You could blow, vacuum, and mulch all day long if you wanted. But you won’t have to. The WORX TRIVAC makes quick work of yard work
  • [A WIDE, STRONG STREAM OF AIR] 600 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) come streaming out of the wide-mouth tube. That’s high-capacity air volume so you clear your property with less passes back and forth
  • [METAL MULCHER] The metal impeller with its shredder blade cuts in two stages, chopping leaves down to a 16:1 mulch ratio (that’s 16 bags of leaves mulched into 1)

