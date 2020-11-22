It’s officially Black Friday week here at 9to5Toys and while the official shopping holiday isn’t until a few days away, many of the mainstream retailers have already kicked up a number of promotions. With everything from the latest iPads and Apple Watches on sale to Android phones, smart home gear, and more, there’s a lot to check out this year. Down below you’ll find our Black Friday deal hub for the week, which will be constantly updated with all of the latest offers in one central location. Head below for all of the best Black Friday deals and more.
Black Friday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3AM ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
Apple Black Friday deals
Headlining Apple’s Black Friday selection of deals is the new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE that’s on sale from $230. These prices deliver new all-time lows across various models, making it a great time to score the latest from Apple.
We’re also seeing a number of notable deals on the latest iPad Pro models. These devices are up to $150 off the regular going rate and once again a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon and other retailers.
- AirPods with wireless charging case returns to Amazon low at $150 ($49 off)
- Official Apple Watch bands discounted from $29 in various styles ($20+ off)
- Apple’s 21-inch iMac lineup now up to $299 off, deals from $1,000 shipped
- Get a $100 iTunes gift card + $20 credit for $100 delivered
- Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $5 movies, more
TaoTronics is now offering 9to5Toys readers a special deal on its TT-HE001 Home Space Heater. The official TaoTronics Amazon storefront is offering the TT-HE001 Home Space Heater for $50.99 shipped. Simply clip the $5 on-page coupon and apply code 9to5UYCH at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $68 at Amazon, and rarely ever going for less, this is 25% off and the best price we can find.
EZVIZ Home Security Cameras: Consistently rated best image quality, EZVIZ is discounting its lineup of smart indoor security cameras, video doorbells, outdoor floodlight cameras, and more starting at just $19.99. You’ll find 1080p recording with support for Alexa and Assistant integration, meaning you can pull up feeds on smart displays as well as your smartphone and control your entire smart home through one app. Not to mention, every EZVIZ camera comes equipped with a built-in microSD card slot for storing up to 256GB of footage locally, removing cloud storage fees (available as an option) and privacy concerns from the equation.
iVanky 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: Get the iVanky 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $28.49 shipped with code 9to5VCA01BF at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 25% and is the best available. If you recently picked up Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, this USB-C hub is the perfect accessory. It offers just about every port that your computer no longer has, including 1x PD-In USB-C, 1x 4K@30Hz HDMI video, 1x SD card reader, 1x microSD (TF) card reader, 2x USB-A 3.0, and 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet.
Best Google/Android Black Friday deals
There’s a number of Nest deals available today as Black Friday sales take off in earnest. That includes the latest Nest Hub Max at $179, which is down from the usual $229 price tag. We’ve also spotted the Pixel 5 smartphone at $649 (Reg. $699).
Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:
- Sonos Black Friday sale kicks off from $299: Move portable speaker, Beam, more
- Withings Black Friday sale: Body+ Scale $69, Sleep Tracking Pad $74, more
- OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts 8 Pro to $799, 7T $349, more + free OnePlus Buds
- Marshall’s Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off retro speakers and headphones from $60
- Coat your home with fast eero mesh Wi-Fi this holiday season, deals from $79
- Amazon’s new Echo speakers discounted for first time during Black Friday from $10
- Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
- KitchenAid’s Pro Stand Mixers now up to $300 off for Black Friday, deals from $190
- Black Friday Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, more
- Amazon’s Kwikset Smartcode lock sale starts at $57 (Up to 34% off)
- DEWALT’s 25-piece Drive Socket Set hits $20 at Amazon (Save 33%)
Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news
We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.
