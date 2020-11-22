Black Friday Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020Instant Pot
$50+ off From $49

We are now tracking quite a notable batch of Instant Pot Black Friday offers. First up, Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi Cooker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $66.49 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s deal is more than 42% or $50 in savings and the lowest we can find. This 7-in-1 cooker will have you making delicious one-pot meals for the whole family like a pro. It can handle everything from slow cooking and steaming to a whole lot more with 13 pre-programmed cooking modes and everything you need to get started in the box. Rated 4+ stars from over 145,000 Amazon customers where it is a number one beset-seller. Head below for more Instant Pot Black Friday offers from $49

Instant Pot Black Friday offers:

***Note: some of the deals have been matched at Target where RedCard holders can knock an extra 5% off

For more household Black Friday deals, swing by our home goods guide. You’ll find Amazon’s Kwikset Smartcode lock, Petcube’s 2020 Play 2 Wi-Fi Laser Pet Cam, iRobot’s latest Roomba i3+, and much more. 

More on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Multi Cooker:

  • Best for beginners: An upgrade to the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova combines 7 appliances in 1: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 8Qt model has the capacity to cook for up to 8 people, great for larger families or groups
  • Healthy & consistently delicious: Duo Nova is powered by a sophisticated microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat to cook food up to 70% faster than other methods and deliver consistent, delicious results every time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Black Friday 2020 Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More

Kohl’s Black Friday ad: Sales start today with deals on smart home tech, kitchenware, more

Learn More
Reg. $229

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

$139 Learn More

Macy’s 2020 Black Friday preview is filled with kitchenware, apparel, and fitness tech

Learn More
Reg. $600+

Macy’s offers up to $540 off All-Clad cookware in early Black Friday sale, deals from $50

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $60

Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live! Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Maker, Zelda, more

From $30 Learn More
Shop now

Marshall’s Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off retro speakers and headphones from $60

From $60 Learn More
$49 off

AirPods with wireless charging case returns to Amazon low at $150 ($49 off)

$150 Learn More