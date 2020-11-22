Bring home the popular Kan Jam game at a new 2020 low of $28 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Kan Jam Portable Disc Toss Outdoor Game for $27.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks a new 2020 low. Whether you’re looking to enjoy the last few weeks of warmer weather before winter starts rolling in, or you just want to be ready for next spring, today’s deal is worth a look. You’ll get everything needed here to enjoy the unique ultimate frisbee-style game with two large fans that collapse when not in use. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,400 customers.

Another great option to add to your yard game collection or bring to next year’s tailgates would be this Win SPORTS ladder toss game. It offers an entirely different experience than the Kan Jam set featured above, but will still only set you back $28. This kit comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 200 customers.

But if it’s indoor games you’re looking to enjoy, we’ve got plenty of board games rounded up ahead of Black Friday right here. Ranging from classics like Monopoly to newer favorites like Exploding Kittens, there are plenty of options here from $8. Then check out all of the LEGO offers in its VIP Weekend sale before all of the promotions end later tonight.

Kan Jam features:

The #1 Outdoor Party Game in America. Kan Jam is a tremendously fun and popular competitive team game in the same family as Ultimate Frisbee, Frisbee golf, cornhole, and basketball. In teams of two people, take turns throwing or deflecting the disc across the yard, beach, or park at your opponents’ goal – 21 points wins, or go pro and slot the disc for an instant victory

