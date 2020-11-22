Get organized with Amazon’s up to 35% off DYMO label maker sale from $17

-
From $17

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of DYMO printers, label makers, and more by up to 35%. Pricing here starts at $17 with free shipping available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the DYMO Label Printer LabelWriter 450 at $89.57. Down from its $115 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and marks a new 2020 low. Whether you’re looking to tidy up your space or want to be prepared for shipping out product returns, the LabelWriter 450 is up to the task with a USPS seal of approval. It pairs with your Mac or PC for printing barcodes, labels, and other graphics. Plus, this bundle comes with six rolls of label tape, ensuring you’ll be stocked up well into the future. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s DYMO sale today for other ways to elevate your organization game. If the featured bundle wasn’t quite what you’re looking for, there’s also some other packages on sale as well as label tape rolls to refresh an existing supply and more from $17.

We’re also still tracking a 36% discount on this DYMO LetraTag Label Maker, which offers a more handheld form-factor with a built-in keyboard. While this won’t be quite as capable as the options included in today’s Amazon sale, it will let you make out for less at $18.

DYMO Label Printer LabelWriter 450 features:

Thermal printer and label bundle equips your office to quickly print custom address and return address labels. Print high-resolution labels directly from your computer using popular programs like Word and Outlook. Save money with thermal printing technology that prints without expensive ink or toner. Create perfect self-adhesive labels in precise quantities– no label waste!

