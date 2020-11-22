Save up to 40% on NFL hoodies and shirts ahead of the playoffs, more apparel from $10

-
AmazonFashion
From $10

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of NFL apparel and accessories with up to 40% in savings to be had. Prices here start at $10, with free shipping available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Even though the regular season is coming to an end, you can still stock up on new shirts, pants, sweatshirts, and other apparel decked out in stylings from your favorite team. There are a variety of styles available here for men and women, as well as options for the kids too. And everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of football fans. Head below the fold for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is taking up to 30% off IZOD and Van Heusen apparel starting at $13. This sale is filled with business casual clothing and more to refresh your wardrobe. Even if you won’t be heading back into the office for some time, today’s sale is still a great way to swap out some of your aging button ups and slacks at notable discounts. Just about everything here carries a 4+ star rating from thousands of shoppers and you can check out everything right here.

Top picks from today’s Amazon sales

Then go check out our fashion guide for even more savings ahead of Black Friday.

Ultra Game NFL Fleece Hoodie features:

Ultra-Game partners with the major sports leagues and franchises to bring you officially licensed gear at down-to-earth prices. If you like to wear your passion in public, Ultra Game’s got you covered. Whether it’s streetwear, loungewear, or true workout gear, Ultra Game is your number one source for highly fashionable team apparel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More
Save up to 35%

Get organized with Amazon’s up to 35% off DYMO label maker sale from $17

From $17 Learn More
Save now

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook now $200 off, more from $129 ahead of Black Friday

$129+ Learn More
Up to 33% off

Fitbit Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Versa 2 at $130, Charge 4 $100, more from $50

$50+ Learn More
Up to 80% off

Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle reads, hardcover books, and more from $1

$1+ Learn More
Reg. $60+

Latest-gen. wireless Xbox controllers hit Amazon low for Black Friday, deals from $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $40

Bring home the popular Kan Jam game at a new 2020 low of $28 (Save 30%)

$28 Learn More