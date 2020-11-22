Samsonite and American Tourister luggage sets now up to 50% off starting at $105

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Samsonite and American Tourister luggage sets starting at $105 shipped. Our top pick is the Samsonite Winfield 2-Piece Luggage set for $124.99. Typically fetching up to $250, this set recently dropped to $175, saving you an extra 28%, beating our previous mention by $5, and marking a new all-time low. This hardshell luggage set includes two different sizes of suitcases, one that’ll be the perfect carry-on piece, and another with plenty of extra space. While you might not be traveling anytime soon, grabbing this set or any of the other discounts is a great way to refresh your current travel gear at a notable discount. Over 8,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s luggage sale at Amazon for additional discounts on popular options from Samsonite and American Tourister. There are plenty of other styles and sets available if the featured option doesn’t quite have the capacity to tout around all your gear while traveling. But everything is backed by similar 4+ star ratings from hundreds or thousands and starts at $105.

The home goods offers are starting to roll in ahead of Black Friday, and this morning we spotted a series of notable price cuts on Instant Pot models. With prices starting at $49, you’ll be able to save on the brand’s Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, and more.

Samsonite Winfield luggage set features:

This extremely lightweight and durable spinner features polycarbonate construction with sharp molded details. Made to absorb impact by flexing while under stress then popping back to its original shape, eliminating dents and dings while protecting its contents. An elegant brushed pattern hides any potential scratches or scuffs from your journeys.

