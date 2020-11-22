Save up to 30% on Thames & Kosmos STEAM learning kits from $7

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Thames & Kosmos learning and STEAM toys starting at $7. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Robotics Smart Machines set at $55.89. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new 2020 low. This robotics kit will have you or your little one building one of the eight robots included in this kit. There’s easy to follow instructions here alongside various sensors and motors that can be programmed from a tablet or smartphone. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 285 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Thames & Kosmos deals:

But if it’s more traditional toys and building kits you’re after, don’t forget to swing by Amazon’s early Black Friday LEGO sale with up to 30% off sets from $8. Then hit up LEGO’s VIP Weekend Sale for some promotional freebies and other savings.

Thames & Kosmos Robotics Smart Machines features:

A follow-up to the original Robotics: Smart Machines, this version focuses on wheeled robots. Like the original, this kit gives kids a simple, fun, and customizable introduction to robotics that lets them build eight motorized machines controlled by programs and an ultrasound sensor. Kids code the programs using an easy, visual programming app on a tablet or smartphone, which connects to the robot models via a wireless Bluetooth connection.

