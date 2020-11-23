Amazon offers matching holiday family pajamas from $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Holiday Family Pajamas Sets from $10 Prime shipped. These festive pajamas are available in sizing including baby, kids, women, and men. They would be adorable for family photos and the jersey knit was designed to be comfortable as well as breathable. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another adorable option is the Burt’s Bees Matching Family Pajamas that also start at $10. These pajamas feature a festive holiday red coloring and even include styles for your pet. Plus, they’re made with organic breathable cotton and rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews.

You will also want to check out our fashion guide with an array of top brand deals. Nike is currently offering up to 40% off its latest sale styles. Plus, The North Face’s Black Friday Event is offering 30% off its most popular jackets, and more.

Nite Nite Family Matching Pajamas features:

Matching outfits for the whole Family

A Fit that is Soft and Comfortable to Wear

Fade Resistant

Women’s Long Sleeve FR Brushed Micro Jersey Tee and Pant PJ Set

