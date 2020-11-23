Amazon’s 14-piece Angled Wrench Set hits second-best price since May, now $52

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 14-piece Angled Wrench Set for $51.91 shipped. This set has been averaging around $63 since May, offering buyers up 18% of savings, and delivering the second-best price we’ve tracked since then. It doesn’t matter if you like working with wrenches or not, this kit aims to make projects easier thanks to 15- and 60-degree offsets. Each piece is comprised of “durable materials” that are “drop forged and hardened treated.” A bundled nylon roll-up case makes this set easy to haul from A to B. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Opt for DEWALT’s 8-piece Combination Wrench Set to spend $20. You won’t get as many pieces and they aren’t angled, but it’s still a much more affordable way to go. An included hard-shell carrying case makes it easy to haul this set around your project.

Speaking of DEWALT, did you see the tool discounts we found earlier? Pricing starts at $50 and some options are up to $96 off. Brands there include both DEWALT and SKIL. And if you’re more of RYOBI fan, be sure to swing by the Home Depot sale we covered a couple of hours ago.

AmazonBasics 14-piece Angled Wrench Set features:

14-piece angled double open end wrench set with chrome finish

Manufactured from long-lasting, durable materials, drop forged and hardened treated

Includes 3/8″, 7/16″, 1/2″, 9/16″, 5/8″, 11/16″, 3/4″, 13/16″, 7/8″, 15/16″, 1″, 1-1/16″, 1-1/8″,1-1/4″

Includes nylon roll-up case for convenient storage and portability

Backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!