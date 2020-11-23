Black Friday men’s shaver deals up to $100 off: Panasonic ARC5, Braun, more from $34

We have now spotted some notable men’s shaver deals at up to $100 off ahead of Black Friday. Amazon is now offering the Panasonic ARC5 Electric Shaver kit (ES-LV97-K) for $149.99 shipped. Also matched in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale. Regularly $250, today’s offer shaves $100 off the going rate and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. This 5-blade shaving system features a flexible 16-D shaving head to keep the unit in “close, cushioned contact with the face, neck, chin and jaw.” Alongside the pop-up trimmer for detailing and the wet/dry design, this one ships with a “premium automatic cleaning and charging station” to keep your new shaving system hygienic and powered-up. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more Black Friday shaver deals.

Black Friday shaver deals:

More on the Panasonic ARC5 Electric Shaver kit:

High-performance motor for a fast, powerful shave: Panasonic shaver with an ultra-fast motor and independent, five-blade shaving system deliver up to 70,000 cross cuts per minute to make everyday shaving quicker, smoother, and more efficient

Flexible 16-D shaving head: This Panasonic LV97 ARC5 has a shaving head that pivots effortlessly in 16 directions independently to follow and conform to the skin’s natural contours, keeping the shaver head in close, cushioned contact with the face, neck, chin and jaw

Panasonic razor with an advanced intelligent shave sensor: Senses beard densities 220 times/sec and adjusts power 14 times/sec as you shave, ensuring smooth, even results

