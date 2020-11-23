Save up to $210 when you bundle Blink Outdoor Camera Kits and the Echo Show 5 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering Blink Outdoor Camera Kits with 2 cameras at $109.99, 3 cameras at $149.99, or 5 cameras at $249.99. Shipping is included on all orders. Add an Echo Show 5 for just $10 more with the discount reflecting at checkout. This offers up to $130 in savings on the cameras and an additional $80 in savings on the Echo Show 5, for a combined maximum discount of $210. If you’re wanting to secure your home while also keeping an eye on it with simple voice commands, this is a fantastic way to do so. Blink Outdoor 2 cameras can last for up to 2-years on a single set of batteries and they’re rated for being fully weather-resistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If keeping an eye on the outside of your home isn’t super important, check out Wyze Cam. It’s available at Amazon for $26 and delivers 1080p recording and streaming, among many other great capabilities. Just keep in mind it’s not battery-powered and you won’t be able to place it outside.
Looking for something that’s compatible with HomeKit? Right now we’re tracking several eufy bundles with prices as low as $40 on cameras and $20 on other smart home gear, so be sure to check out that sale before it ends.
Blink Outdoor 2 Camera Kit features:
- Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision.
- With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).
- Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.
- Get motion detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app so you’re only alerted when you need to be.
