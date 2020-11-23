Save up to $210 when you bundle Blink Outdoor Camera Kits and the Echo Show 5 at Best Buy

-
Best BuySmart HomeHome SecurityBlink
From $110

Best Buy is offering Blink Outdoor Camera Kits with 2 cameras at $109.99, 3 cameras at $149.99, or 5 cameras at $249.99. Shipping is included on all orders. Add an Echo Show 5 for just $10 more with the discount reflecting at checkout. This offers up to $130 in savings on the cameras and an additional $80 in savings on the Echo Show 5, for a combined maximum discount of $210. If you’re wanting to secure your home while also keeping an eye on it with simple voice commands, this is a fantastic way to do so. Blink Outdoor 2 cameras can last for up to 2-years on a single set of batteries and they’re rated for being fully weather-resistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If keeping an eye on the outside of your home isn’t super important, check out Wyze Cam. It’s available at Amazon for $26 and delivers 1080p recording and streaming, among many other great capabilities. Just keep in mind it’s not battery-powered and you won’t be able to place it outside.

Looking for something that’s compatible with HomeKit? Right now we’re tracking several eufy bundles with prices as low as $40 on cameras and $20 on other smart home gear, so be sure to check out that sale before it ends.

Blink Outdoor 2 Camera Kit features:

  • Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision.
  • With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).
  • Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.
  • Get motion detection alerts on your phone with the option to customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app so you’re only alerted when you need to be.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Home Security Blink

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Black Friday TV deals: HomeKit/AirPlay 2 VIZIO 55-inch ...
HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in ea...
Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbo...
Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto receivers f...
This promo nets you $5 + a smart garage door opener at ...
Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smar...
EZVIZ discounts smart cameras, video doorbells, and mor...
LIFX HomeKit light strips, bulbs, more up to 33% off fr...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 40%

Blink Mini offers HD feeds for $25, plus outdoor cams on sale, more

From $25 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
Up to 40% off

HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in early Black Friday eufy sale from $20

From $20 Learn More
Up to 40%

Coat your home with fast eero mesh Wi-Fi this holiday season, deals from $79

From $79 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 4-pack Solar LED Outdoor Lights $22, more

Learn More
Save up to 30%

Save up to 30% on TP-Link camera systems, smart LED bulbs, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
15% off

Our exclusive code drops the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 Power Station to $1,024 (15% off)

$1,024 Learn More