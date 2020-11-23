Coleman’s OneSource Rechargeable Camping System strikes $80 (All-time low), more from $19

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several Coleman deals up to 30% off. Our favorite happens to be the Coleman OneSource Rechargeable Camping System for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. This Coleman system delivers a charger and two 4800mAh batteries perfect for powering any of its OneSource offerings. Options range from a wireless speaker to powered tents, lanterns, and the list goes on. The quick-charging station features two ports for OneSource batteries. Whenever batteries deplete, plugging the station in will refuel them in roughly two hours. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Coleman deals priced from $19.

More Coleman deals:

And if you’ve been on the hunt for an outdoor television, we’ve got some fresh deals on Samsung Terrace units. These 4K smart TVs are up to $1,302 off at Amazon. There you will also find notable pricing on Serif, one of Samsung’s more stylish indoor offerings. Swing by the full roundup to see every discount we’ve spotted.

Coleman OneSource Charging System features:

  • Power your outdoor gear and devices with one interchangeable rechargeable battery system
  • Includes two rechargeable 4800 mAh lithium-ion batteries
  • 2 ports recharge OneSource batteries (2 included) up to 60% faster than 1 amp USB output

