Dash kitchenware up to 50% off with deals from $16: Egg cookers, toasters, more

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model will make short work of holiday breakfasts whether you’re going for boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs, and can even make omelets or steam veggies. It can handle up to 12 eggs at once and includes the packing tray, omelet bowl, egg holder, measuring cup, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Dash kitchenware deals from $16.

More Dash kitchenware deals:

The early Black Friday kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. The Instant Pot offers are now live from $49, Amazon is now offering 50% off Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cookers, and the Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker is down at $99. Hit up our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker:

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is based off the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we it! Now with TWICE the egg cooking capacity! Simply choose your preferred eggs (or steamed food) and set the timer The buzzer will alert you when your eggs (or steamed foods) are ready Its so simple, even your kids can use it. This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules Hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and individual omelets, all within minutes of the push start button – it couldn’t be easier!

