Dash kitchenware up to 50% off with deals from $16: Egg cookers, toasters, more

-
AmazonHome GoodsDash
50% off From $16

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model will make short work of holiday breakfasts whether you’re going for boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs, and can even make omelets or steam veggies. It can handle up to 12 eggs at once and includes the packing tray, omelet bowl, egg holder, measuring cup, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Dash kitchenware deals from $16.

More Dash kitchenware deals:

The early Black Friday kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. The Instant Pot offers are now live from $49, Amazon is now offering 50% off Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cookers, and the Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker is down at $99. Hit up our home goods guide for even more. 

More on the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker:

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is based off the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we it! Now with TWICE the egg cooking capacity! Simply choose your preferred eggs (or steamed food) and set the timer The buzzer will alert you when your eggs (or steamed foods) are ready Its so simple, even your kids can use it. This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules Hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and individual omelets, all within minutes of the push start button – it couldn’t be easier!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dash

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smar...
4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7: Dr. Seuss’ The Gr...
Sennheiser’s CX true wireless earbuds drop to new low...
Coleman’s OneSource Rechargeable Camping System s...
NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System sees first dis...
TicWatch Pro Smartwatch hits Amazon low of $180 (Save 3...
ViewSonic’s True 4K Projector creates a 300-inch ...
Black Friday takes latest Samsung soundbars as low as $...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More

Kohl’s Black Friday ad: Sales start today with deals on smart home tech, kitchenware, more

Learn More
$50+ off

Black Friday Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo Evo Plus, Smart Wi-Fi, Duo Crisp, more

From $49 Learn More
Up to 50%

iOttie smartphone car mounts and Qi chargers from $15

From $15 Learn More
Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smart locks, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Unbroken Soul, Hydro Coach PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Clarks Early Access Black Friday Event takes 40% off your entire purchase + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
Up to 50% off

4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 007, Star Wars, Marvel, much more

From $7 Learn More