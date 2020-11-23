4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 007, Star Wars, Marvel, much more

Amazon is offering Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch on 4K Blu-ray for $9.99 Prime shipped. Ditch 4K to save and pick up the HD Blu-ray at $7.99 Prime shipped. Down from its regular going rate of up to $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re a fan of Benedict Cumberbatch, or just prefer animation to live-action for cult-classics like The Grinch, this is the movie for you. Released a few years ago, today’s deal nets you both the 4K HDR Blu-ray (playable in Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5), but it also gets you the digital copy. The digital copy might be easier for you to playback on Apple TV 4K, SHIELD TV, or your Roku, as they’re generally more budget-focused for media consumption rather than picking up a 4K Blu-ray player. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Not in the Christmas movie mood yet? Well, don’t worry, we have 007, Mission Impossible, and much more on sale below the fold.

Other 4K and HD Blu-ray movies on sale:

Prefer digital media? Well, Apple is currently running its largest iTunes sale of the year, and prices start at just $5. You’ll find cult-classics, movies, TV shows, and much more at some of the best prices we’ve seen in all of 2020, so be sure to check it out before the discounts are gone for good.

More about Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch:

For their eighth fully animated feature, Illumination and Universal Pictures present The Grinch, based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved holiday classic. The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming, and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Whoville when he runs out of food. Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter, and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch

