Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC $80, Ryzen 7 3700X $280, more

-
From $15 $80

SteelSeries has already started its Black Friday festivities with its Cyber Sale. SteelSeries members (free to join) can save up to 50% on a selection of the company’s products right now. Shipping is free across the board. One of our favorite deals its the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC/Switch at $79.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 20% and is one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked on this recently-released headset. The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox has the unique ability to pair natively with Xbox consoles (including Series X/S), but it also functions well with PC, Switch, PlayStation, and many other platforms. That makes this an all-in-one headset perfect for people who are constantly changing platforms between PC and console. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Not in the market for a gaming headset? Well, we have CPUs, PC cases, mice, and much more on sale below, so keep reading for other great deals.

More early Black Friday PC Gaming deals:

Be sure to keep it locked here for more Black Friday PC gaming deals as we come across them as we’ll keep this guide constantly updated with the latest and greatest sales from around the web. Also, be sure to give our landing page a view for every Black Friday sale we spot this year.

More about the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox:

  • Ultra-low latency wireless for Xbox*, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC
  • Noise-cancelling Discord-certified detachable mic
  • High-performance speaker drivers from the award-winning Arctis 9X
  • Comfortable fit and lasting durability with an adjustable steel-reinforced headband

