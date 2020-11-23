Today’s Gold Box features best-selling electric toothbrushes, more from $9.50

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, PRO Care via Amazon offers electric toothbrushes and more from $9.51. Free shipping is available with Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $18.99. It typically goes for closer to $25 with today’s deal being a match of the historic Amazon all-time low price. It’s time to finally ditch your manual toothbrush in favor of a fully-electric model. This option delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, making it an easy way to up your toothbrush game without spending a fortune. Four different heads are included with purchase, so you can find the right comfort level for your needs. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where nearly 31,000 reviewers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of Crest Plus Scope Toothpaste for $6. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate. This is arguably the best toothpaste out there, as far as I’m concerned, and a great way to make the most of your new oral hygiene setup.

Make sure you jump over to the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on toothbrushes, accessories, and other dental must-haves. Some listings are starting to sell out, so act quickly if anything catches your eye this morning. This time around, there are even some great options for kids.

Fairywill Sonic features:

When it comes to battling plaque and promoting teeth and gum health, The Fairywill 508 Electric Toothbrush Is A Game Changer. This brush delivers 40,000 Micro-Brushes Per Minute, giving you a Over A Month’s Worth Of Manual Brush Strokes In Less Than Two Minutes.

