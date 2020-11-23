Herschel backpacks, accessories, more up to 40% off at Amazon with deals from $5

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Herschel backpacks and bags. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. You’ll find various accessories for as little as just $5 on sale here. Our top pick is the Little America Laptop Backpack for $64.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100 and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This model features a 25-L. capacity and iconic Hershel styling. It can carry around a MacBook or PC that’s up to 15-inches in size, plus there are leather straps that keep everything tucked in safely while on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You’ll find even more Herschel deals down below.

Other notable deals:

Our fashion guide is filled with plenty of deals this morning, including Nike’s early Black Friday sale, a 1-day Citizen watch Gold Box event at Amazon, and more. We’re expecting to see plenty of great deals this week as Black Friday rolls around.

Herschel Little America Backpack features:

A timeless silhouette inspired by the classic mountaineering style. Sturdy polyester and nylon fabric, made for all adventures. Signature striped liner, drawcord closure and magnet-fastened straps with metal pin buckles. Finished with Herschel’s classic woven label. Spacious, versatile and tech-friendly, the Herschel Little America is suited for both your everyday commutes and your airplane carry-ons.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!