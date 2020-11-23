HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, and more on sale from $25 (Save up to 35%)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of HyperX PC gaming accessories headlined by the Cloud MIX Bluetooth Headset for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, is the best we’ve seen since June, and matches the all-time low. Featuring a wired or Bluetooth design, this gaming headset sports a pair of built-in 40mm drivers with up to 20-hour battery life and an aluminum frame. Its detachable microphone pairs with a more typical headset design so they won’t stand out when listening to music outside of your gaming sessions. Over 925 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more form $25.

Other HyperX Black Friday deals:

If you’re more of a Razer fan, we’re also tracking a collection of the brand’s PC gaming gear on sale, as well. With prices starting at $30, you’ll find a selection of keyboards, mice, headsets, and more all at some of the best prices to date. Then check out everything else in our PC gaming guide, like these discounted monitors from $277.

HyperX Cloud MIX Headset features:

HyperX cloud mix is a wired gaming headset that pumps out rich hi-res Audio at frequencies from 10Hz to 40kHz. Switch to Bluetooth* mode for a lightweight, wireless headset for when you’re on the go. HyperX custom-designed 40mm Dual chamber drivers separate the bass from the mids and highs for more distinction and clarity by reducing distortion. Cloud mix is compatible with PC and console platforms with 3. 5mm Ports and Bluetooth Ready media devices.

