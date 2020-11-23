Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping

Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale is live with 25% off sitewide including best-selling jackets, vests, bottoms, gear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Stay warm when heading out into the cold with the Super Stretchdown Hooded Jacket for men. It’s currently on sale for $206, which is nearly $70 off the original rate. This jacket is designed for warmth with down fabric that helps to trap body heat inside. It’s also a fantastic option for winter sports with stretch material and breathable components to promote comfort. It’s available in eight versatile color options and rated 4.4/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Mountain Hardwear and be sure to check out The North Face’s Black Friday Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide.

