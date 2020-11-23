This promo nets you $5 + a smart garage door opener at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $24.99 Prime shipped. The kicker is that if you’re eligible for Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, checking out with the promo code KEY30 on this landing page will net you a $30 gift card during your first in-garage delivery. Essentially, Amazon is paying you $5 to get this smart garage door opener. For comparison, you’d normally pay upward of $40 for the black version of this adapter, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in either color. Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is compatible with most garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors. Once installed and configured, you’ll be able to open or close the garage from inside the house or even when you’re not at home. Plus, you can even set schedules so your garage door closes at the same time every night, ensuring you never go to bed with the garage open again. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now that your garage is smart, it’s time to look at the rest of your home security setup. Right now, we’re tracking deals on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smart locks at up to 33% off. Pricing starts at $100 and you’ll find several different options available here to browse through.

After that, be sure to ensure your home is secure form every angle. Arlo’s Black Friday sale is already live and it offers up to 33% off. There are quite a few options available here, including the Video Doorbell at $100 (our review), Pro 3 at $300, and much more.

More about Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Door Opener:

  • Smartphone control: Control, secure and monitor your garage door from anywhere and receive real-time notifications when your garage door is opening or closing.
  • Universal: Works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors.
  • New design: Compact modern design with a white finish that blends in with ceilings, walls and garage doors. New mounting plate simplifies install.
  • Improved setup: Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) integration makes setup easier than ever. Download the myQ App and follow the in-app instructions to get set up in minutes.

