Ninja Black Friday deals from $100: Air fryers, multi-cookers, more up to 50% off

We are tracking some notable Ninja Black Friday kitchenware deals starting from $100. Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer for $186.99 shipped with $45 in kohl’s cash using code THANKS at checkout. Regularly as much as $330 at Kohl’s, this model usually sells in the $280 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. In fact, we have never seen this one go for less than $220 at Amazon. This indoor grill sizzles, sears, and can also air fry with an included Foodi Smart Thermometer for the perfect cook. This unit is also capable of baking, broiling, and dehydrating with up to 500-degrees of grilling power. A 6-quart cooking pot, 4-quart frying basket, and a cleaning brush are also included here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more Black Friday Ninja kitchenware deals.

Black Friday Ninja kitchenware deals:

The Black Friday kitchenware deals are coming hard and fast now. On top of today’s Dash deals, the holiday Instant Pot offers are now live from $49 and Amazon is now offering 50% off Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cookers. Head over to our home goods deal hub to take a closer look at everything including robot vacuums, travel mugs, tools, and more.

More on the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill:

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Smart Cook System. The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer

Perfectly cook food on the inside to your desired doneness and char grill every side with 500F Cyclonic Grilling Technology and the Smart Cook System. 500F cyclonic air and the 500F grill grate combine to give you delicious char grilled marks and flavors

Smart Cook System—4 smart protein settings, 9 customizable doneness levels, and the Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button. No more guesswork and no more under or over cooking

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!