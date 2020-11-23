Sennheiser’s CX true wireless earbuds drop to new low of $130 (35% off), more from $70

-
AmazonHeadphonesSennheiser
From $70

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $129.98 shipped in two styles. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sennheiser’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds are centered around a pair of 7mm dynamic drivers to produce the brand’s signature sound quality. Battery life clocks in at 7-hours per session, with the bundled USB-C charging case bringing that up to 20. There’s also a companion app for customizing EQ and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more Sennheiser deals from $70.

Other notable Sennheiser deals:

And if these Sennheiser cans aren’t going to cut it for your needs, we’re also still tracking an Amazon low on Apple’s AirPods with wireless charging case at $150. Not to mention, a handful of Sony headphones and speakers starting at $30, including its popular XM4 ANC Headphones at $278.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds features:

Whether you’re in the mood for calming tunes or crave some thrilling beats, the bespoke drivers of the CX 400BT True Wireless deliver high-fidelity sound with deep bass, natural mids and a clear treble. Plus, you can personalize your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Sennheiser

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smar...
4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7: Dr. Seuss’ The Gr...
Coleman’s OneSource Rechargeable Camping System s...
NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System sees first dis...
Dash kitchenware up to 50% off with deals from $16: Egg...
TicWatch Pro Smartwatch hits Amazon low of $180 (Save 3...
ViewSonic’s True 4K Projector creates a 300-inch ...
Black Friday takes latest Samsung soundbars as low as $...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Sony’s XM4 ANC Headphones return to $278 for Black Friday + speakers, more from $30

$30+ Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Bose speakers, headphones, audio sunglasses, more from $79

From $79 Learn More
Shop now

Bose Black Friday sale is live with speakers, earbuds, gaming headsets, more from $79

From $79 Learn More
Save up to 60%

JBL’s Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off speakers, earbuds, more from $8

From $30 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Headphones: Powerbeats Pro $160, Bose 35 II $199, more

Learn More

Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote

Shop now! Learn More
Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smart locks, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Unbroken Soul, Hydro Coach PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More