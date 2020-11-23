Sennheiser’s CX true wireless earbuds drop to new low of $130 (35% off), more from $70

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $129.98 shipped in two styles. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sennheiser’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds are centered around a pair of 7mm dynamic drivers to produce the brand’s signature sound quality. Battery life clocks in at 7-hours per session, with the bundled USB-C charging case bringing that up to 20. There’s also a companion app for customizing EQ and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more Sennheiser deals from $70.

Other notable Sennheiser deals:

And if these Sennheiser cans aren’t going to cut it for your needs, we’re also still tracking an Amazon low on Apple’s AirPods with wireless charging case at $150. Not to mention, a handful of Sony headphones and speakers starting at $30, including its popular XM4 ANC Headphones at $278.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds features:

Whether you’re in the mood for calming tunes or crave some thrilling beats, the bespoke drivers of the CX 400BT True Wireless deliver high-fidelity sound with deep bass, natural mids and a clear treble. Plus, you can personalize your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

