Black Friday takes up to 38% off UBTECH programming robots, now priced from $100

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2020Toys & HobbiesUBTECH
Save 38% $100

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled some notable UBTECH programming robot discounts up to 38% off. Our top pick is the UBTECH Marvel Avengers: Endgame Iron Man MK50 Robot for $99.99 shipped. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. If you’re on the hunt for a memorable Christmas gift, this could be it. This UBTECH offering lets anyone with a smartphone take control of Iron Man, something that’s bound to excite Marvel fans and tech enthusiasts alike. Coders can take control of “motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device.” Even better, there are augmented reality missions that helps bring the entire experience to life. Find out more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another UBTECH programming robot on sale.

Yet another relevant deal includes the UBTECH JIMU Robot Astrobot Series: Cosmos Kit for $99.99 shipped at Amazon. This offer shaves $20 off the and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. This kit features a bundle of buildable and codable robots. Users can “navigate obstacles, pick-up objects, control light, sound effects, add personality, and more.” This is all made possible thanks to a total of 387 snap-together parts, an infrared sensor, speaker, two LEDs, and five “smooth-motion robotic servo motors.” Everything can be coded using an Android or iOS device. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If pricing is a tick too high for your current budget, consider Sphero’s Mini Soccer Robot Ball at $46. It’s powered by JavaScript and Swift, two programming languages that are integral to things most of us do each and every day. This unit is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, all of which can be controlled using code. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

UBTECH Iron Man Robot features:

  • Create, control, code, and battle against enemies inspired by iconic Marvel Cinematic universe battles.
  • Control the robot’s motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device; complete augmented reality (AR) missions; customize by uploading your face and recording Audio phrases; code original, unique action sequences that only your robot can perform!
  • Become immersed in augmented reality (AR) missions to build up your iron Man Mk50 robot’s arsenal of Nanotech weaponry. As you complete different levels, earn new weapons and PA your armor to take on greater threats.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

Toys & Hobbies UBTECH

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 6/SE takes u...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

DJI’s RoboMaster S1 Programmable Robot strikes new Amazon low at $100 off

$449 Learn More

Green Deals: Get a 16-pack of LED light bulbs for $14, more

Learn More
Save 33%

Amazon discounts Nerf blasters as low as $6.50 (Up to 33% off)

From $6.50 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Latest-gen. wireless Xbox controllers hit Amazon low for Black Friday, deals from $40

From $40 Learn More

Green Deals: Save $200 on Sun Joe’s 100V electric snow blower, more

Learn More
20% off

Parallels Black Friday price drops now live, 20% off Desktop 16 + more

$64 Learn More
25% off

Mountain Hardwear’s Holiday Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
Save 20%

HealthKit adorns Qardio’s Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor at $80, more up to $23 off

From $80 Learn More