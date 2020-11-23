Black Friday takes up to 38% off UBTECH programming robots, now priced from $100

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled some notable UBTECH programming robot discounts up to 38% off. Our top pick is the UBTECH Marvel Avengers: Endgame Iron Man MK50 Robot for $99.99 shipped. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $23. If you’re on the hunt for a memorable Christmas gift, this could be it. This UBTECH offering lets anyone with a smartphone take control of Iron Man, something that’s bound to excite Marvel fans and tech enthusiasts alike. Coders can take control of “motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device.” Even better, there are augmented reality missions that helps bring the entire experience to life. Find out more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another UBTECH programming robot on sale.

Yet another relevant deal includes the UBTECH JIMU Robot Astrobot Series: Cosmos Kit for $99.99 shipped at Amazon. This offer shaves $20 off the and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. This kit features a bundle of buildable and codable robots. Users can “navigate obstacles, pick-up objects, control light, sound effects, add personality, and more.” This is all made possible thanks to a total of 387 snap-together parts, an infrared sensor, speaker, two LEDs, and five “smooth-motion robotic servo motors.” Everything can be coded using an Android or iOS device. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If pricing is a tick too high for your current budget, consider Sphero’s Mini Soccer Robot Ball at $46. It’s powered by JavaScript and Swift, two programming languages that are integral to things most of us do each and every day. This unit is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, all of which can be controlled using code. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

UBTECH Iron Man Robot features:

Create, control, code, and battle against enemies inspired by iconic Marvel Cinematic universe battles.

Control the robot’s motors, lights and sounds using a mobile device; complete augmented reality (AR) missions; customize by uploading your face and recording Audio phrases; code original, unique action sequences that only your robot can perform!

Become immersed in augmented reality (AR) missions to build up your iron Man Mk50 robot’s arsenal of Nanotech weaponry. As you complete different levels, earn new weapons and PA your armor to take on greater threats.

