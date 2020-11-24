Listen to over 11,000 audiobooks with Audible Plus at $5/mo. for 6-months + $10 Amazon credit

Audible is currently offering new customers 6-months of Audible Plus at $4.95 per month, plus you’ll get a $10 Amazon credit added to your account after sign-up. Normally $8 per month, today’s deal is one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked on the new Audible Plus subscription and is the best available. If you enjoy listening to audiobooks, Audible Plus is a must-have subscription. It includes all-you-can-listen audiobooks with over 11,000 titles and 68,000-hours of content. All of this can be enjoyed without having to buy a single audiobook. Learn more about Audible Plus in our launch coverage here.

Now, the best way to listen to Audible is through Amazon’s Alexa speakers, as they can start, stop, and navigate audio books with simple voice commands. Right now we’re tracking Echo speakers priced from $10 with the Echo Show 8 on sale for $65.

Do you prefer reading your books? Well, right now we’re seeing deals on Spider-Man, Avatar, and other great comics on sale from $1, so be sure to check that out. We also found a sale on the Economist magazine, with 1-year subscriptions costing just $45 for Black Friday, while you’d regularly pay $196.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer available from November 23, 2020 7:00AM PT until November 25, 2020 at 12:00PM PT or while supplies last. Offer is valid only for new customers of Audible.com. Offer applies only to an Audible Plus monthly membership sold by audible.com. For the first 6 months of your Audible Plus membership, you will be charged the discounted price of $4.95/mo. After the first 6 months, your Audible Plus membership will continue until cancelled at the then current full price (currently $7.95/mo.) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page. Within 48 hours after you sign-up for your membership and your payment information is verified, the Amazon.com account that you used to sign up for your membership will also receive a $10 promotional credit and you will receive an email notification. The promotional credit will expire on December 31, 2020 at 11:59 PM PT. The promotional credit does not apply to digital content. The promotional credit only applies to products sold by Amazon.com (look for “sold by Amazon.com” on the product detail page.) Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for purchase by the promotional credit, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted items in your order. If any of the products related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes or credits (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards. Offer is limited to one per customer and account, may not be combined with other offers, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible and Amazon reserve the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, this offer will be invalid.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!