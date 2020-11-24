Outfit your iPhone, Android, Mac, or iPad with new AUKEY accessories from $7

AUKEY’s Thanksgiving Week sale is now live at Amazon with up to 40% off accessories for your iPhone, Android, Mac, iPad, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Aukey Omnia 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $31.99. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag, 30% less than our previous mention, and a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re looking for a suitable replacement for your MacBook Pro charger, consider picking up this model instead. With 100W USB-C PD delivery, it’s a solid option for quickly charging up any of the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, and more. Check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review for additional details. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Our smartphone accessories guide is filled with early Black Friday deals and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. You can score notable prices on Caudabe’s sleek iPhone cases from $17 and mophie has a great sale on-going at Amazon with deal starting at $16. Twelve South is also hosting its own promotion in the lead up to Black Friday at Amazon, as well, that’s worth a look for Apple-centric accessories.

AUKEY Omnia Wall Charger review:

A streamlined GaN power system enables this AUKEY 100W PD charger to be 50% smaller than the 16” MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office, and vacations.

