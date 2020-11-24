Economist magazine 1-year subs now just $45 for Black Friday (Reg. $196) + more

-
Reg. $196 $45

It’s time for this year’s big-time Black Friday Economist magazine deal courtesy of DiscountMags. We were expecting to see a notable price drop on this popular title for Black Friday, but it’s even better than we thought. And we are also tracking some early Black Friday pricing on Car and Driver magazine that leaves the title at one of its best prices of the year. Head below for a closer look at this Black Friday Economist magazine deal and more. 

Black Friday Economist magazine deal:

This year’s DiscountMags Black Friday Economist magazine deal puts the 1-year print subscription down at $44.99 with free delivery every month. Simply add the 12-month subscription to your cart and apply our code, 9TO5TOYS, at checkout to redeem the special price. Just for comparison sake, a 1-year subscription starts at a whopping $196, like it does on Amazon right now, saving you up to $151 today. Needless to day, if you have your eye on this one or need a discounted extension on your existing subscription, this is it. This code will also work on the 6-month and digital-only subscription options as well. 

Outside of the Black Friday Economist magazine deal, DiscountMags is also offering a 4-year subscription to Car and Driver for just $10 shipped, no code needed. This one goes for $7.50 per year, or $30 for 4 at Amazon, with today’s pre-Black Friday price being one of the best we have ever tracked and $2 below our usual rock-bottom pricing. 

Be sure to check out the Amazon Best Books of 2020 List, then dive into these early Black Friday gaming book deals, all of these kindle reads from $1, and the Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies.

More on The Economist magazine:

The Economist is the premier source for the analysis of world business and current affairs, providing authoritative insight and opinion on international news, world politics, business, finance, science and technology, as well as overviews of cultural trends and regular Special reports on industries and countries. Established in 1843 to campaign against the protectionist corn laws, The Economist remains, in the second half of its second century, true to the liberal principles of its founder. James Wilson, a hat maker from the small Scottish town of Hawick, believed in free trade, internationalism and minimum interference by government, especially in the affairs of the market. 

