We are now tracking some notable Black Friday Rocketbook deals. Amazon is offering the letter-sized Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebook bundle for $20.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34 direct and currently selling for $30 at Walmart, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. It is also $5 under the current Black Friday pricing from Rocketbook. Along with the included microfiber cloth and Pilot Frixion pen, this is a 32-page notebook that can be used “endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth.” You can even blast your handwritten notes into the cloud via services like “Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 30,000 Amazon customers. More details and Black Friday Rocketbook deals from $12 below.

Black Friday Rocketbook deals:

The company has also launched this year’s Black Friday Rocketbook deals on its official site with up to 25% off just about everything it sells. While the products mentioned above are either slightly lower or matched at Amazon right now, there are loads of models and colorways available direct right now as well.

More on the Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebook:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 32 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android. Easy sharing when working remotely from home, distance learning, home school and a home office

