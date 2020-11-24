Amazon’s #1 best-selling iOS/Android OBD II reader hits 2020 low at $70 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lemur Vehicle Monitors (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD II Reader for iOS and Android at $69.95 shipped. Down 30% from its list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the best available. If your car has either a “check engine” or “service engine soon” light on, it’s time to finally figure out why it’s there for. This OBD II scanner connects to your iPhone or Android device to show you what code is set is and what it stands for. That check engine light could be serious, but it could also just be a loose gas cap, so it’s time to figure it out. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Use just a fraction of your savings to protect your new investment. This carrying case will keep the OBD II reader safe and sound when it’s not being used. Coming in at just $15, it’s an easy recommendation so your new reader lasts as long as possible.

If you don’t mind going with something a bit less robust, and that only works with Android, this option is perfect for you. The overall build is lower-quality on this OBD II reader, and it ditches iOS compatibility to offer a budget-focused price of $13 at Amazon. However, those using Android will still be able to see and clear check engine codes easily.

BlueDriver OBD II Reader features:

Read and clear your Check Engine Light and all other vehicle systems. Get your unlimited free vehicle specific Repair Reports, generated from our database of millions of fixes verified by Professional Automotive Technicians

As easy to use as a code reader with all the capabilities of an expensive handheld scan tool, plus the benefits of your smartphone or tablet (free app updates, portability, saving data, interactive graphing of live data)

Officially licensed and certified for Apple and Android devices

The BlueDriver App and BlueDriver Sensor work exclusively with each other to ensure quality

BlueDriver is the Professional OBD2 Diagnostic Scan Tool trusted by mechanics and developed by Professional Engineers in North America

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!