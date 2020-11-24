Carhartt’s Black Friday Sale offers styles from $5: Sweatshirts, gloves, more

The Carhartt Black Friday Sale has officially started with prices beginning at $5. Prices are as marked. Find exceptional deals on gloves, sweatshirts, layering pieces, boots, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. If you’re on the hunt for a holiday gift, the Pipeline Insulated Gloves are a great option. These gloves are on sale for $41, which are regularly priced at $55. This style is great for winter outings with a waterproof exterior. They’re also breathable as well as touchscreen compatible. It also has sweat-wicking fabric and rated 4.5/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Base Force Midweight Top $30 (Orig. $50)
- Rugged Flex 8-inch Work Boots $144 (Orig. $170)
- Heavyweight Base Force Pants $34 (Orig. $56)
- Pipeline Insulated Gloves $41 (Orig. $55)
- Flex Rough II High Dexterity Gloves $24 (Orig. $32)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa Insulated Mitts $26 (Orig. $35)
- Heavyweight Poly-Wool Quater-Zip $37 (Orig. $50)
- 4-Pack Wool Blend Crew Socks $15 (Orig. $20)
- Work Flex Gloves $12 (Orig. $16)
- Lightweight Work Hiker Boot $106 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
