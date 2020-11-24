New or existing members can score a 1-month FREE trial of CBS All Access with this code

CBS All Access is offering a 1-month FREE trial when you use the code TURKEY at checkout. This offer is valid for new, returning, and existing customers. Out of all streaming services, CBS All Access is likely my favorite just because many of my must-watch shows are available on CBS. From Bull to SEAL Team, FBI, NCIS, and many more, everything is available to stream 24/7 on your smart TV platform of choice. CBS All Access also works on iPad, iPhone, and even from your desktop, ensuring that you can access your subscription from any device. Learn more about CBS All Access here.

As stated above, CBS All Access works in a plethora of places. You can watch it on a computer, but it also works with Amazon’s Fire TVRokuApple TV, and even Chromecast. There’s no better time to pick up a streaming media player than Black Friday, and we have HD streamers on sale from $17 and 4K devices from $25, so be sure to pick one up if you still don’t have one. Using a streaming media player will allow you to easily watch your favorite TV shows on the big screen, instead of being stuck to a laptop’s display.

In need of a new TV as well? We’ve got you covered. OLED is a must-have for a high-end home theater, and VIZIO’s 55-inch model is on sale for $900, saving you $400 from its regular rate. If that’s a bit much, other TVs are starting at $130 during Black Friday, so be sure to check out our roundup to find something that fits your style.

Ready. Set. Binge! We’ve made it easier than ever to access the shows you love from America’s #1 network – live and on demand! Catch up on fan favorites like NCIS, The Young and the Restless and Madam Secretary, stream exciting new comedies & dramas or discover something you’ve never seen before!

