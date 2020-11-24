Hardcover collectible gaming books from $14.50: Super Mario, Kirby, Cuphead, more

-
AmazonApps GamesDark Horse
Reg. $30+ $14.50+

Amazon is now offering the The Art of Super Mario Odyssey Hardcover book for $21.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $30+ range, today’s offer is among the lowest we have tracked on the Mario art book and is now the best price we can find. A great gift for the gamer or Nintendo collector on your list, this is 368-pages of “concept art, preliminary sketches, and notes from the development team.” Along with screenshots and marketing materials, Bowsette also makes an official appearance. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

More gaming book deals:

You’ll also want to dive into the now live Black Friday game deals themselves in this morning’s roundup. Then check out the hundreds of price drops now available on digital games from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.  

More on the The Art of Super Mario Odyssey:

This full-color hardcover volume clocks in at 368 pages and features concept art, preliminary sketches, and notes from the development team, plus insight into some early ideas that didn’t make it into the game itself! Explore the world of Super Mario Odyssey from every angle, including screen shots, marketing material, and more, to fully appreciate this captivating adventure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Dark Horse

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 28% on Z-Wave dimmer switches, sensors, hubs...
Samsung’s 32-inch monitor has ‘boldest curv...
Black Friday Rocketbook smart reusable notebook deals f...
Fitbit Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Versa 2 at $130...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot USB-C to Lightnin...
Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 gets first p...
Kershaw knives are up to 38% off at Amazon, now priced ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: The Almost Gone, NB...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25+

PowerA Enhanced Switch controllers from $12.50 at Amazon (Reg. $25) + more

$12.50+ Learn More
Up to 80% off

Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle reads, hardcover books, and more from $1

$1+ Learn More
50% off

Massive Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale starts now from $3: Cuphead, Zelda, Sonic, more

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Black Friday Switch accessory deals from $9.50: PowerA controllers, cases, more

$9.50+ Learn More
Reg. $20+

Black Friday game deals: Cuphead, Mario Bros. U, Xenoblade, Resident Evil, more

$15 Learn More
Up to 28% off

Save up to 28% on Z-Wave dimmer switches, sensors, hubs, and more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 24, 2020 – 10.2-inch iPad $299, Lenovo Chromebook $199, GAP sale, more

Listen now
60% off

Lululemon’s Black Friday Teaser Sale offers deals starting at $9 shipped: Joggers, more

From $9 Learn More