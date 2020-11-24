Hardcover collectible gaming books from $14.50: Super Mario, Kirby, Cuphead, more

Amazon is now offering the The Art of Super Mario Odyssey Hardcover book for $21.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $30+ range, today’s offer is among the lowest we have tracked on the Mario art book and is now the best price we can find. A great gift for the gamer or Nintendo collector on your list, this is 368-pages of “concept art, preliminary sketches, and notes from the development team.” Along with screenshots and marketing materials, Bowsette also makes an official appearance. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

More gaming book deals:

You’ll also want to dive into the now live Black Friday game deals themselves in this morning’s roundup. Then check out the hundreds of price drops now available on digital games from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

More on the The Art of Super Mario Odyssey:

This full-color hardcover volume clocks in at 368 pages and features concept art, preliminary sketches, and notes from the development team, plus insight into some early ideas that didn’t make it into the game itself! Explore the world of Super Mario Odyssey from every angle, including screen shots, marketing material, and more, to fully appreciate this captivating adventure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!