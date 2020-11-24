ComiXology takes up to 67% off Spider-Man, Avatar The Last Airbender, more from $1

-
MediaComixology
$1+

ComiXology is gearing up for Black Friday with a series of new price cuts today on its collection of digital graphic novels headlined by a Marvel Spectacular Spider-Man sale. With up to 67% off, prices here start at under $1 and deliver some of the best offers of the year on an assortment of over 170 comics starring everyone’s favorite web-slinging superhero. You’ll find all of our top picks, as well as additional ways to expand your digital comic book collection below.

Headlining today’s sale, ComiXology has The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 1: Into The Twilight for $3.99. Usually selling for $11, today’s offer is good or a 64% price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As the first volume of this series, this is a great way to dive into today’s sale as Spider-Man takes on Wilson Fisk and the Vulture. Then be sure to shop all of the price cuts in ComiXology’s Spectacular Spider-Man sale right here for even more.

Also on sale today, ComiXiology has a collection of Dark Horse reads from $5. These graphic novels let you expand your digital library with discounts on popular series like Hellboy, Avatar The Last Airbender, American Gods, and more. There’s up to 50% in savings to be had, with most of the price cuts matching or marking new all-time lows. Dive into the entire batch of reads right here.

Then go scoop up a 1-year subscription to Economist magazine while it’s down to the Black Friday price of $45. And don’t forget to check out everything else in our media guide, as well.

Spectacular Spider-Man Into The Twilight synopsis:

Spider-Man is back in his friendly neighborhood! The wall-crawling wonder returns to New York City, going back to basics for big heroics in the Big Apple while taking on threats old and new! A crime ring is tightening around Spidey, and Ironheart could help him zero in on the source – if only she’d stop beating him up. When Spider-Man’s old pal, the Human Torch, joins in on the trail of terrifying tech, the web-head and flame-brain will be led to…Wilson Fisk! Spectacular Spider-Man

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Comixology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Economist magazine 1-year subs now just $45 for Black F...
Apple kicks-off huge movie bundle sale from $8 for Blac...
4K + Blu-ray at Amazon from $7: Dr. Seuss’ The Gr...
Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle reads, hardcover book...
Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $...
Stream 4-months of SiriusXM Premiere this holiday seaso...
ComiXology launches up to 75% off DC and Assassin’...
Up to 60% off HD/4K Blu-rays from $6: Fantastic Beasts,...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

ComiXology launches up to 75% off DC and Assassin’s Creed Black Friday sale from $5

From $5 Learn More

Insomniac reveals animated Into the Spider-Verse Suit for Spider-Man Miles Morales

Learn More
Up to 80% off

Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle reads, hardcover books, and more from $1

$1+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More
Reg. $10+

Halloween Switch eShop game deals up to 75% off: Mario, Resident Evil, more

$2+ Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Ray-Ban, more

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $45

Enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming from an Android device with 8BitDo’s Pro Controller kit at $38

$38 Learn More
Reg $40

Organize your garage with the Rubbermaid FastTrack rail system at a low of $18.50

$18.50 Learn More