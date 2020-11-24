ComiXology is gearing up for Black Friday with a series of new price cuts today on its collection of digital graphic novels headlined by a Marvel Spectacular Spider-Man sale. With up to 67% off, prices here start at under $1 and deliver some of the best offers of the year on an assortment of over 170 comics starring everyone’s favorite web-slinging superhero. You’ll find all of our top picks, as well as additional ways to expand your digital comic book collection below.

Headlining today’s sale, ComiXology has The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 1: Into The Twilight for $3.99. Usually selling for $11, today’s offer is good or a 64% price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As the first volume of this series, this is a great way to dive into today’s sale as Spider-Man takes on Wilson Fisk and the Vulture. Then be sure to shop all of the price cuts in ComiXology’s Spectacular Spider-Man sale right here for even more.

Also on sale today, ComiXiology has a collection of Dark Horse reads from $5. These graphic novels let you expand your digital library with discounts on popular series like Hellboy, Avatar The Last Airbender, American Gods, and more. There’s up to 50% in savings to be had, with most of the price cuts matching or marking new all-time lows. Dive into the entire batch of reads right here.

Spectacular Spider-Man Into The Twilight synopsis:

Spider-Man is back in his friendly neighborhood! The wall-crawling wonder returns to New York City, going back to basics for big heroics in the Big Apple while taking on threats old and new! A crime ring is tightening around Spidey, and Ironheart could help him zero in on the source – if only she’d stop beating him up. When Spider-Man’s old pal, the Human Torch, joins in on the trail of terrifying tech, the web-head and flame-brain will be led to…Wilson Fisk! Spectacular Spider-Man

