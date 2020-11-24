Amazon takes up to 46% off top-rated Cuisinart cast iron cookers from $55

-
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
Up to 46% From $55

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 5.5-quart Cast Iron Casserole Dish for $54.99. That’s as much as $25 off the regular going rate and down $45 from the original price, as well as $5 less than our previous mention. These dishes are made from cast iron and feature “superior heat retention and even heat distribution.” Available in various colors. Great for cooking soups, roasting meat, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Additional deals from today’s sale can be found below.

Also be sure to check out the 12-inch Chicken Fryer which is down to $69.99. That’s as much as $50 off the regular going rate and the best we can currently find. It’s ideal for frying various meats, including chicken, and comes in a few colors as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s Gold Box on this landing page for additional deals. Our Home Goods guide has even more notable promotions on-going from the week.

Cuisinart Casserole Dishes feature:

  • Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution
  • Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining
  • Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors
  • Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cuisinart

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Amazon’s Brita Gold Box takes up to 30% off water...
Tegu Building Blocks offer a toxic-free design from $9....
Twelve South Black Friday sale now live with up to 33% ...
Aukey’s 1080p webcam gives your zoom calls an upg...
Black Friday TV deals: HomeKit/AirPlay 2 VIZIO 55-inch ...
HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in ea...
Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbo...
totallee Black Friday sale 30% off with lowest prices y...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 2-pack Solar Outdoor Landscape Lights $15, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 2-pack solar LED outdoor lights $12, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Latest Anker portable Powerhouse solar generator $340, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 24-pack Solar LED Lights from $29, more

Learn More
Save 50%

Amazon slashes up to 50% off Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Cookers for Black Friday

From $139 Learn More
$71 off

Park your MacBook Pro on this sleek Brydge dock for $150, more up to $71 off

From $150 Learn More
Reg. 20+

Amazon’s new Echo speakers discounted for first time during Black Friday from $10

From $10 Learn More
Up to 33% off

Govee’s RGB LED strips with Alexa/Assistant voice commands, more from $9 (up to 33% off)

From $9 Learn More