De’Longhi’s Radiating Space Heater makes an office or game room cozy: $77 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi Radiating Space Heater (KH390715CM) for $77 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $23 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $2. If you tend to spend a majority of your at-home time in a specific room, snagging this heater could result in a whole lot of savings. With it you can be less aggressive using the thermostat and simply crank up this unit in whatever space you prefer. The entire thing is maintenance free and ready to make you room nice and cozy. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re simply looking for a way to keep your desk area warm, consider Amazon’s 500-watt Mini Heater at $21. As its name implies, this unit features a compact design that’s easy to move from one place to another. It spans roughly 6-inches in height and width.

And in case you missed it, we just pulled together a few of Sauder furniture discounts. Leading the pack is its Boulevard Café Wall Cabinet at $52.50. This piece tends to fetch around $85, delivering over $32 in savings. This is just one of the deals, swing by the full roundup to find other markdowns up to 42% off.

De’Longhi Radiating Space Heater features:

By heating only the room you’re in, you can lower your thermostat and lower your energy bills.

Perfect for family use, De’Longhi safety features include a thermal shut off that prevents overheating.

Only De’Longhi has patented SmartSnap pre-assembled wheels that require no assembly and make it easy to move from room to room.

