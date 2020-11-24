Amazon’s Echo Show 8 returns to low of $65 shipped ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $130)

Amazon is currently offering the Echo Show 8 for $64.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before and is the best available. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is perfect for the Amazon-focused household, whether you’ve already bought into Alexa devices or have yet to browse what they can do. The 8-inch display here compliments the voice assistant, showing you information that otherwise would only be given verbally. Plus, it allows you to pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and do so much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers.

Looking for other smart home deals? Well, for one, our constantly-updated guide is the best place for you to look. But, we’ve also found some of the best smart speaker deals from around the web, with more Alexa offerings starting as low as $10. Even the most recent Echo speakers are on sale right now, so be sure to browse what we’ve found if you’re in the market for more.

We’ve also tracked down discounts on both Google Nest smart speakers and Sonos. Google’s offering packs Assistant as the smart home platform, and both speakers and smart displays are on sale right now. Pricing for Google’s gear starts at $50, and there are multiple options to choose from.

Looking for AirPlay 2-enabled speakers? Sonos is a killer option. Pricing in our roundup starts at $299 and you’ll find a few different options on sale, from the Move to the Sub and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 features:

With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance. Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

