Amazon discounts Gemini Man, Creed, Mad Max, Divergent, more to $5 each in 4K

Amazon is currently offering a slew of 4K digital movies on sale for just $5 each. Our favorite is Gemini Man, which normally goes for around $17. Also available at Google Play. Will Smith takes center stage on this “nonstop action thrill-ride.” As a retired hitman, Smith is forced to go on the run and finds himself hunted by the only person who could take him on, a younger version of himself. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Not a Will Smith fan, or prefer movies from a different genre? Well, below the fold we’ve got plenty of other titles for you to choose from, all of which are in 4K and are just $5 each.
Other 4K movies for $5 at Amazon:
- Pet Sematary (Reg. $17)
- Crawl (Reg. $17)
- The Princess Bride (Reg. $10)
- Creed (Reg. $15)
- Creed II (Reg. $15)
- Ghost in the Shell (Reg. $14)
- Battleship (Reg. $15)
- Evil Dead (Reg. $8)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Reg. $10)
- American Psycho (Reg. $10)
- Ender’s Game (Reg. $13)
- Law Abiding Citizen (Reg. $13)
- The Commuter (Reg. $15)
- Breakdown (Reg. $15)
- Patriots Day (Reg. $14)
- Hostiles (Reg. $13)
- Dredd (Reg. $10)
- Dragged Across Concrete (Reg. $13)
- Mad Max (Reg. $15)
- Dirty Dancing (Reg. $13)
- Kick-Ass (Reg. $14)
- Big (Reg. $15)
- Dirty Grandpa (Reg. $8)
- Divergent (Reg. $13)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent (Reg. $13)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant (Reg. $13)
- Wonder Park (Reg. $17)
- American Gangster (Unrated Extended Edition) (Reg. $15)
- Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (Reg. $17)
Looking for movie bundles? Well, Apple just kicked off a massive bundle sale today with prices as low as $8. Normally, you’d pay $20 or more for these bundles, but today’s sale make them a permanent addition to your library at more than 50% off.
More about Gemini Man:
A retiring assassin, Henry Brogan, finds himself pursued by a mysterious killer that can predict his every move. Discovering that he’s being hunted by a younger clone of himself, Henry needs to find out why he’s being targeted and who the creator is.
