Amazon discounts Gemini Man, Creed, Mad Max, Divergent, more to $5 each in 4K

Amazon is currently offering a slew of 4K digital movies on sale for just $5 each. Our favorite is Gemini Man, which normally goes for around $17. Also available at Google Play. Will Smith takes center stage on this “nonstop action thrill-ride.” As a retired hitman, Smith is forced to go on the run and finds himself hunted by the only person who could take him on, a younger version of himself. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Not a Will Smith fan, or prefer movies from a different genre? Well, below the fold we’ve got plenty of other titles for you to choose from, all of which are in 4K and are just $5 each.

Other 4K movies for $5 at Amazon:

Looking for movie bundles? Well, Apple just kicked off a massive bundle sale today with prices as low as $8. Normally, you’d pay $20 or more for these bundles, but today’s sale make them a permanent addition to your library at more than 50% off.

More about Gemini Man:

A retiring assassin, Henry Brogan, finds himself pursued by a mysterious killer that can predict his every move. Discovering that he’s being hunted by a younger clone of himself, Henry needs to find out why he’s being targeted and who the creator is.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!