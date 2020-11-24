KitchenAid’s 7-cup food processor gets 30% price cut at Amazon, now $70

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 7-cup Easy Store Food Processor for $69.99 shipped. Also available direct, at Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Walmart. Down 30% from its list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Thanksgiving is a few days away, but Amazon (or your local retail store with curbside pickup) will likely still be able to get you this food processor in time, should you need one. it has a 7-cup capacity and has a “sealed, leak-resistant work bowl” that ensures your food prep doesn’t get out of hand. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t mind waiting until after Thanksgiving to get your new food processor, then be sure to check out this 2.63-cup model from Cuisinart. While it doesn’t hold nearly as much as the KitchenAid above, its smaller design makes it easier to store. It’s available at Amazon for $28, as well, which saves you even more money than today’s lead deal.

Maybe you already have a food processor. If so, check out Cuisinart’s 1.5-quart ice cream maker. There’s nothing like homemade ice cream, so it’s a great choice if you’re someone who enjoys the milky treat every now and then. For $70, this will make enough for multiple people to have a snack after a well-cooked meal.

KitchenAid 7-cup Food Processor features:

Easy to use. One-click, twist-free bowl assembly with a latched lid for easy set up.

Easy to clean. With the sealed, leak-resistant work bowl, which means less food gets trapped in the bowl and lid. Also, the bowl, lid and accessories are all dishwasher-safe.

Easy to store. With a compact design, In-bowl accessory storage and convenient cord wrap.

3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse) and easy-press paddles with illuminated LED controls

