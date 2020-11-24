Google’s Pixel Stand hits a new all-time low at 50% off for Black Friday

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy if you need it sooner. Today’s deal saves you 50% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you own any of Google’s Pixel smartphones that have Qi wireless charging, then Pixel Stand is the perfect way to power your device. It offers 10W wireless charging and turns your Pixel into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, or even a smart home controller. Rated 4.4/5 stars, but you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t have a Pixel, but want a premium Qi stand, then we’ve got you covered. The iOttie Ion is a great choice. It offers up to 7.5W charging on iPhone and 10W power for Samsung and other supported devices. At around $30 on Amazon, it comes in at another $10 below today’s deal but delivers a similar experience.

Should you be in the market for a new phone, Google’s Pixel 5 is already at its Black Friday price of $649. This just so happens to be the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, and it’ll work perfectly with the Pixel Stand in today’s lead deal.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

